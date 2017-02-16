Town has plans to honour RAF hero Ginger

Plans to get formal recognition for an RAF hero who spent the later years of his life in Bridlington are taking off.

Wetherby Civic Society is campaigning for a blue plaque for Ginger Lacey, one of the most famous British fighter pilots during World War Two.

He was born in Wetherby. but after his retirement from the RAF he moved to Brid where he ran an air freight business and was a flight instructor and he stayed in East Yorkshire until his death in 1989.

Peter Catton, of the civic society, said: “He is credited with shooting down 24 enemy aircraft during the Second World War.

“Amazingly he was shot down or crash landed nine times.

“Perhaps most remarkable of all, he survived the whole war physically unharmed - a credit not only to his bravery, but also his skill.”

The place of his birth in Wetherby is now a supermarket.

“We are hoping to put a blue plaque on the Aldi site once it is completed, in commemoration of this brave son of Wetherby,” Peter added.