Soldiers say farewell at freedom march

More than 100 soliders from the Yorkshire Regiment will march through Bridlington on Friday, their final ceremonial parade before a tour of Afghanistan at the end of July.

Exercising the rights given to the regiment through having the Freedom of Bridlington, the troops will have their bayonets fixed, colours flying and bands playing.

The members of the 2nd Battalion will leave the Spa at 2.30pm and march to South Cliff Gardens to give their salute to the town’s mayor and other dignitaries. The Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding will inspect the regiment and there will be speeches and an exchange of gifts.

From the gardens, the parade will head off at 3pm, marching along Bridge Street, Queen Street, Cross Street and Promenade to East Riding Leisure centre.

A similar parade will be held in Beverley in the morning and commanding officer, Lt Col Sam Humpris, said: “It’s a huge honour and privilege to be leading my soldiers from the 2nd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment through two of our freedom towns just before we deploy.

“It allows us to say farewell to two of the communities we represent and spiritually to wish farewell to the county.

“The responsibility of serving our county and country on operations is one that we hold incredibly seriously and my Yorkshire soldiers have set about the task of preparing for that in the hugely positive, tough, honest and straight-forward manner for which they are famed and celebrated.

“We are now exceptionally well-trained and excited and ready for the challenges that will follow.”

South Marine Drive and South Cliff Road will be shut between 2pm and 4pm with rolling road closures affecting other streets.