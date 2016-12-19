Sir Greg’s backing for local pubs

Bridlington’s MP is backing local pubs, and wants changes to planning laws to protect them.

Sir Greg Knight wants to stop pub chain owners closing pubs to make a bigger profit from using the land and building for something else.

Sir Greg said: “Pubs offer a valued meeting place, especially in rural areas, where they are often the heart of the local community

“Local people overwhelmingly back their pub but as things stand too often decisions by corporate owners are driven by the desire to make a bigger profit”.

“Every week in Britain more than 20 pubs close their doors for good. Many of these pubs are well run viable businesses.

“I believe we should give more support to pubs by requiring planning permission to be obtained before owners can change their use to something else”.