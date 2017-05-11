Sir Greg given the chance to defend his seat

Sir Greg Knight has been selected unanimously by the East Yorkshire Conservative group to try to defend his seat in next month’s General Election.

He represented Bridlington as an MP since 2001, when he succeeded fellow Tory John Townend,

Sir Greg said: “I am honoured to stand again as the Conservative candidate for one of the most beautiful parts of Britain.”

Having voted to leave the EU in last year’s referendum, he vowed to help Theresa May make a success of Brexit if elected.

Opposing him on the ballot paper on June 8 will be Hull City councillors Alan Clark and Carl Minns, who have been chosen as the candidates for Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Bridlington hotel owner Tim Norman will be standing on behalf of the Yorkshire Party, after their original candidate, the town’s mayor Cllr Liam Dealtry, withdrew because of work and other commitments.

A full list of candidates is expected to be published on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council website later today.

Bridlington residents are reminded that they need to be on the electoral register if they wish to vote in the General Election.

Anyone who is not on the list needs to complete a registration form before midnight on Monday, May 22.

This can be done at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or by contacting the council’s electoral services on 01482 393300 or electoral.services@eastriding.gov.uk.

The closing date for applications for postal votes is 5pm on Tuesday, May 23. For details, visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/registertovote