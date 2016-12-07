Sir Greg eyes up Christmas number one

Bridlington’s MP Sir Greg Knight is hoping to follow in the footsteps of The Beatles, Sir Cliff Richard, Bob The Builder, Mr Blobby and winners of The X Factor.

He could be one of the more unlikely musicians to have a Christmas number one single, if a charity song recorded as a tribute to murdered MP Jo Cox hits the right notes with the public.

Sir Greg and his parliamentary rock band MP4 are among the artists who have got together to record their version of the Rolling Stones hit You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

The East Yorkshire MP, who has played the drums since he was at school, said: “Many people from across the political spectrum have given up their spare time for this project to support the causes Jo cared about.

“This shows that she leaves a legacy of hope.”

Singers David Gray and KT Tunstall, Kaiser Chiefs front man Ricky Wilson and Cockney Rebel’s Steve Harley provide the vocals for the track, which will be released through Chrysalis Records on December 16, a week before the official Christmas number one is announced.

Proceeds from the single will go towards the launch of the Jo Cox Foundation.