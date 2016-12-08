Plea to support local traders hit by roadworks

Business leaders have urged shoppers to support local companies which may have been affected by ongoing roadworks.

Bridlington Business Forum has admitted that there will be disruption in the Hilderthorpe Road area in the run-up to the festive season, although works will stop between December 23 and January 2.

Chairman David Dowson said: “The Bridlington Business Forum is pleased to see the progress being made on the important infrastructure investment in the Hilderthorpe Road area, which will improve transport links and support future development in the town, attracting new businesses, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

“The council and its contractor have advised us that every effort is being made to minimise the impacts of the work for residents and businesses in the town centre, however due to the nature of the work some disruption is inevitable.

“As a business forum, we would strongly urge our residents to support the town’s local businesses in the run up to Christmas period and to continue frequenting the businesses in the Hilderthorpe Road area which are open as usual.”

Current council works include:

○ Piles are being installed for the bridge at Beck Hill, with a view to having these completed before Christmas.

○ The kerbline along Hilderthorpe Road continues to be installed from Springfield Avenue to Bridge Street on the south side followed up by new flag paving.

○ Drainage continues to be installed along the same length of Hilderthorpe Road.

○ Works on the south corner of Bridge Street with Hilderthorpe Road are proposed to start mid-December with a view to continue east along Bridge Street towards Queen Street in January 2017.