MP wants action on unauthorised camps

Bridlington MP Sir Greg Knight is sponsoring a House of Commons Motion calling for coordinated action to tackle unauthorised travellers camps which spring up.

He said residents were fed up of seeing traveller groups arrive at parks or other green spaces, and when they were finally evicted, they return days or weeks later.

Sir Greg Knight

The Conservative MP added that ‘police are often having to deal with anti-social and illegal behaviour’ while taxpayers have to bear teh brunt of the clear-up operation.

Sir Greg said: “We need an urgent review of existing legal powers to deal with unauthorised encampments.

“The situation is unacceptable because local residents, who pay for public amenities through their taxes, are all too often then temporarily prevented from using them as well as having to suffer unacceptable noise and nuisance”.