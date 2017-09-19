MP gives pupils a tour of Parliament

Burlington Junior School pupils met Bridlington MP at Westminster during a packed trip to London last week.
Sir Greg said: “I was delighted to meet the students and explain the workings of Parliament. I believe that it is important that children visit Westminster so that they learn about how are laws are made before they reach voting age
“I was very impressed with the interesting and varied questions from the students and pleased to see their interest in our democracy.”
