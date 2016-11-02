MP calls time on winter clock ‘misery’

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight has renewed his call for the government to scrap the annual ritual of abandoning British summertime in winter and urged that clocks be brought forward by one hour all year round.

Sir Greg said: “Under our current arrangements, the country will be plunged into darkness from mid-afternoon each day until next spring.”

The MP is calling for the scrapping of winter time “so we can enjoy lighter afternoons the whole year round.”

Sir Greg added that his views are backed by road safety organisations, tourism bosses, the Football Association, the England and Wales Cricket Board, the Lawn Tennis Association and The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

He said: “Putting Britain on summertime in winter would greatly help tourism in East Yorkshire and elsewhere and would also reduce accidents.

“In the morning, most road journeys are predictable and people are fresh and alert.

“If the first journey of the day was partly in darkness, it would still be sager than the present situation where for over three months of the year, most afternoon and early evening journeys are carried out in darkness.”

“Saving lives is not the only reason for changing our time zone, we would also all save energy as daylight hours would better reflect our waking hours.”

And on October 27, Sir Greg raised the issue in the House of Commons - requesting a debate among MPs.

