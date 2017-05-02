Mayor out of running to be the town’s MP

Bridlington mayor Cllr Liam Dealtry has withdrawn from the race to become the town’s MP.

He had been confirmed as the Yorkshire Party’s candidate for the East Yorkshire constituency in next month’s General Election.

But on Tuesday morning, he told the Free Press he was no longer standing against current MP Sir Greg Knight.

“I have been thinking about it long and hard over the Bank Holiday weekend,” said Cllr Dealtry.

“I think I am a good councillor and I have been a good mayor, but that doesn’t mean I will make a good MP.

“I can walk the walk, but I don’t have the education or the knowledge to justify representing this town at Westminster.

“I don’t want to make the town, or the East Riding look silly.

“I love being a town councillor and I want to do more work locally, ahead of standing in the East Riding Council elections in a couple of years.

“I can make more of a difference by representing Bridlington at Beverley.”