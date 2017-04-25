Local Elections 2017: Full results from North Yorkshire

Voters in North Yorkshire have gone to the polls to choose their county councillors. North Yorkshire has county and district councils. The county council's responsibilities including transport, protecting children and looking after older people.

The candidates are listed below with the number of votes won:

Ainsty

Guy Allanson (Lab) 329

Elizabeth Collins (Green) 178

Simon Oldroyd (LibDem) 396

Andy Paraskos (Cons) 1,922

Airedale

Andrew Brown (Green) 503

Bill Mercer (Lab) 597

Patrick Mulligan (Cons) 1,404

Bedale

Michael Chaloner (Green) 372

Anne Mannix (Lab) 235

John Weighell (Cons) 1,653

Boroughbridge

Alistair Gavins (LibDem) 425

Monica Uden (Lab) 225

Robert Windass (Cons) 2,032

Castle

Janet Jefferson (Ind) 717

Tom Seston (Cons) 164

Tim Thorne (UKIP) 151

Mark Vesey (Green) 68

Mat Watkinson (Lab) 414

Catterick Bridge

Angie Dale 284

Dave Dalton (Green) 85

Carl Les (Cons) 1,187

Gill Page (Lab) 110

Jane Parlour (LibDem) 176

Cawood and Saxton

Andrew Lee (Cons) 1,251

Andrew Lowe (Lab) 378

James Ronicle (LibDem) 217

Central Richmondshire

Ian Davidson (Lab) 134

Helen Grant (Ind) 693

Lawrence Grose (Cons) 573

Rupery Hildyard (Green) 59

Dave Robertson (UKIP) 112

Paul Smith (Ind) 92

Benedict Windle (LibDem) 38

Easingwold

Richard Larder 665

Peter Sowray (Cons) 1,649

Eastfield and Osgodby

Tony Johnson (Green) 80

Tony Randerson (Lab) 707

Tracey White (Cons) 468

Escrick

David Haley (Lab) 526

James Mills (LibDem) 284

Richard Musgrave (Cons) 1,515

Esk Valley

Sara Fenander (Green) 174

Keith Jeffery (Lab) 340

Clive Pearson (Cons) 1,299

John Thistle (UKIP) 109

Falsgrave and Stepney

Liz Colling (Lab) 720

Sally Longden (UKIP) 202

David Malone (Green) 650

Jane Mortimer (Cons) 460

Filey

Sam Cross (UKIP) 762

David King (Green) 244

Helen Swiers (Cons) 789

Great Ayton

Alison Jarvis (Lab) 339

Nicholas Land (LibDem) 281

Heather Moorhouse (Cons) 1,514

Jim Peters (Green) 63

Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge (two seats)

Bob Frendt (UKIP) 378

Andrew Goss (Ind) 951

Paul Haslam (Cons) 1,618

David Humphries (Lab) 660

Nicholas Knott (Lab) 544

Mark McDermid (LibDem) 1,285

Graham Swift (Cons) 1,207

Geoff Webber (LibDem) 1,414

Harrogate Central (two seats)

Kevin Bolt (Lab) 609

Simon Bush (LibDem) 1,091

Richard Cooper (Cons) 2,278

Margaret-Ann De Courcey-Bayley

(LibDem) 1,098

John Mann (Cons) 1,967

Hugh Whiteside (UKIP) 261

Paul Whitmore (Lab) 559

Harrogate Harlow

Liz Charnley (Lab) 362

Jim Clark (Cons) 1,746

Kathy Foley (Green) 441

Harrogate Oatlands

John Ennis (Cons) 1,446

Patricia Foxall (Lab) 140

Boadecea Macleod (Green) 95

Pat Marsh (LibDem) 1,151

Harrogate Saltergate

Catherine Carter (Lab) 186

Shaun Lowry (Green) 94

Don Mackenzie (Cons) 1,426

David Thompson (UKIP) 120

Matthew Webber (LibDem) 485

Harrogate Stareck

Philip Broadbank (LibDem) 1,134

Philip Dixon (Cons) 624

Geoff Foxal (Lab) 202

Chris Royston (UKIP) 90

Greig Sharman (Green) 72

Hertford and Cayton

Rosie Adams (Lab) 373

John Casey (UKIP) 360

Judy Deans (Green) 115

Sean Rowell (Lab) 80

Roberta Swiers (Cons) 1,240

Hovingham and Sheriff Hutton

Helen Broxup-Yellen, (Lab) 224

Caroline Goodrick (Cons) 1,573

Chris Pickles (LibDem) 756

Mike Potter (Liberal) 85

Kirkbymoorside

Joy Andrews (Liberal) 70

Val Arnold (Cons) 1,578

Martin Brampton (Green) 260

Vic Hoyland (Lab) 241

Steve Mason (LibDem) 485

Knaresborough (two seats)

Paul Burns (Lab) 537

David Goode (LibDem) 1,645

Tim Hunter (UKIP) 322

Diane Maguire (Lab) 474

Zoe Metcalfe (Cons) 1,676

James Monaghan (LibDem) 1,618

Shan Oakes (Green) 405

Bill Rigby (Green) 336

Nicola Wilson (Cons) 1,829

Lower Nidderdale

and Bishop Monkton

Matt Forth (Lab) 213

Michael Harrison (Cons) 2,056

Paul Trewhitt (Green) 309

Malton

Lindsay Burr 1,554

Michael Cleary (Cons) 956

Masham and Fountains

Margaret Atkinson (Cons) 1,780

Angela Hosie (LibDem) 372

Emma Quigley (UKIP) 113

Alan Woodhead (Lab) 229

Mid-Selby

Ruth Mills (LibDem) 113

Chris Pearson (Cons) 1,382

Arthur Taylor (Lab) 510

Mid-Craven

John Pope (Lab) 706

Gill Quinn (Cons) 2,201

Middle Dales

Owain Gardner (Lab) 212

Lisle Ryder (Green) 147

Karin Sedgwick (Cons) 1,590

Philip Wicks (LibDem) 225

Newby

Graham Backhouse (Cons) 752

Bill Black (Yorkshire) 108

Helen Kindness (Green) 111

Paul Provins (Lab) 480

Graham Snelson (UKIP) 170

North Craven

David Ireton (Cons) 1,648

Sarah Wiltshire (Green) 866

North Hambleton

Roger Hole (LibDem) 314

David Hugil (Cons) 1,508

Charmian Walter (Lab) 243

John Yorke (Green) 127

Northallerton

Caroline Dickinson (Cons) 1,047

Margaret Lowndes (Green) 110

Claire Palmer (UKIP) 259

Hugo Radice (Lab) 286

Northstead

Robert Adams (Green) 120

John Atkinson (LibDem) 216

Eric Broadbent (Lab) 682

Christopher Fisher (Cons) 444

Norman Murphy (UKIP) 208

Norton

Keane Duncan (Cons) 1,599

Elizabeth Shields (LibDem) 715

Tim Thornton (Liberal) 429

Osgoldcross

Eric Beechey (Lab) 249

Shawn Imeson (Lib Dem) 51

John McCartney (Ind) 1,219

Dave Peart (Cons) 845

Pannal and Lower Wharfedale

Gillian Charters (Green) 455

Helen Evison (Lab) 251

Cliff Trotter (Cons) 2,007

Pateley Bridge

Harvey Alexander (UKIP) 64

David Brackley (Lab) 153

Helen Flynn (LibDem) 1,030

Stanley Lumley (Cons) 1,618

Pickering

Alan Avery (Lab) 300

John Clark (Liberal) 1,208

Greg White (Cons) 1,210

Ribblesdale

Michael Rose (Lab) 847

Richard Welch (Cons) 1,597

Richmond

Ann Brewer (Lab) 180

Louise Dickens (Cons) 604

Anna Jackson (Green) 130

Philip Knowles (LibDem) 185

Stuart Parsons (Ind) 1,250

Richmondshire North

Andrew Atkins (LibDem) 254

Leslie Rowe (Green) 208

Ken Smith (Lab) 188

Angus Thompson (Cons) 1,629

Ripon North

Elizabeth Barclay (Green) 215

Mike Chambers (Cons) 985

Malcolm Gatford (UKIP) 149

Sid Hawke (Ind) 684

Kieran Young (Lab) 210

Ripon South

Jeremy Banyard (UKIP) 93

Peter Flynn (LibDem ) 77

Peter Horton (Ind) 760

Lorna Jasper (Lab) 119

Stuart Martin (Cons) 902

Romanby and Broomfield

David Blades (Cons) 1,347

Brian Hazeldine (Lab) 400

Chris Pearson (Yorkshire) 365

Stephen Place (UKIP) 217

Patricia Tricker (Green) 145

Scalby and the Coast

Derek Bastiman (Cons) 1,380

Gerald Dennett (Lab) 531

Paul McCann (UKIP) 260

David Taylor (LibDem) 378

Seamer and Derwent Valley

Colin Barnes (Lab) 383

Mark Harland (UKIP) 385

David Jeffels (Cons) 1,352

Robert Lockwood (LibDem) 413

Selby Barlby (two seats)

Karl Arthur (Cons) 1,596

Steph Duckett (Lab) 1,577

Colin Heath (Cons) 1,489

Steve Shaw-Wright (Lab) 1,558

Paul Welbourn (LibDem) 355

Selby Brayton

Cliff Lunn (Cons) 1,534

Dean Welbourn (LibDem) 165

Paul Welch (Lab) 584

Sherburn in Elmet

Mel Hobson (Cons) 1,604

Steve Howley (Lab) 1,001

Hugh Kelly (LibDem) 176

Skipton East

Christopher Harbron (Cons) 733

Robert Heseltine (Ind) 1,174

David Noland (Green) 225

Chris Rose (Lab) 382

Skipton West

Eric Jaquin (LibDem) 274

Jonathan Kerr (Cons) 715

Peter Madeley (Lab) 591

Claire Nash (Green) 181

Andy Solloway (Ind) 782

South Craven

Philip Barrett (Ind) 1,350

Richard Foster (Cons) 433

Vin Keirle (Lab) 190

South Selby

Mike Jordan (Cons) 1,341

Dave Leake (Lab) 655

Barbara Smith (LibDem) 115

Sowerby

Bob Baker (Cons) 1,297

Christopher Gammie (Lib Dem) 941

Stillington

Caroline Patmore (Cons)

Stokesley

Bryn Griffiths (LibDem) 1,288

Richard Hudson (Cons) 1,278

Kathryn Maccoll (Lab) 240

Swale

John Blevins (Lab) 245

Annabel Wilkinson (Cons) 1,692

Fiona Yorke (Green) 316

Tadcaster

Steve Cobb (Lab) 415

Daniel Khan (LibDem) 77

Don Mackay (Ind) 1,146

Chris Metcalfe (Cons) 704

Thirsk

Gareth Dadd (Cons)

Thornton Dale and the Wolds

Sandra Bell (Green) 450

Mick Johnston (Lab) 301

Janet Sanderson (Cons) 1,712

Upper Dales

John Blackie (Ind) 1,540

Robbie Kelly (Green) 129

Yvonne Peacock (Cons) 740

Brian Pocknee (Lab) 99

Weaponness and Ramshill

Stuart Abbott (UKIP) 170

Charlotte Bonner (Green) 193

Steve Siddons (Lab) 789

Callam Walsh (Cons) 861

Whitby/Mayfield cum Mulgrave

David Chance (Cons) 1,246

Hugo Fearnley (Lab) 737

Whitby/Streonshalh

Deirdre Abbott (UKIP) 131

Rob Barnett (Lab) 719

Jonathan Harston (LibDem) 133

Joe Plant (Cons) 747

Woodlands

David Billing (Lab) 451

Bill Chatt (Ind) 207

Andrew Jenkinson (Cons) 520

Phil McDonald (UKIP) 220 Chris Phillips (Green) 114