Local Elections 2017: Full results from North Yorkshire

Voters in North Yorkshire have gone to the polls to choose their county councillors. North Yorkshire has county and district councils. The county council's responsibilities including transport, protecting children and looking after older people.
The candidates are listed below with the number of votes won:
Ainsty
Guy Allanson (Lab) 329
Elizabeth Collins (Green) 178
Simon Oldroyd (LibDem) 396
Andy Paraskos (Cons) 1,922
Airedale
Andrew Brown (Green) 503
Bill Mercer (Lab) 597
Patrick Mulligan (Cons) 1,404
Bedale
Michael Chaloner (Green) 372
Anne Mannix (Lab) 235
John Weighell (Cons) 1,653
Boroughbridge
Alistair Gavins (LibDem) 425
Monica Uden (Lab) 225
Robert Windass (Cons) 2,032
Castle
Janet Jefferson (Ind) 717
Tom Seston (Cons) 164
Tim Thorne (UKIP) 151
Mark Vesey (Green) 68
Mat Watkinson (Lab) 414
Catterick Bridge
Angie Dale 284
Dave Dalton (Green) 85
Carl Les (Cons) 1,187
Gill Page (Lab) 110
Jane Parlour (LibDem) 176
Cawood and Saxton
Andrew Lee (Cons) 1,251
Andrew Lowe (Lab) 378
James Ronicle (LibDem) 217
Central Richmondshire
Ian Davidson (Lab) 134
Helen Grant (Ind) 693
Lawrence Grose (Cons) 573
Rupery Hildyard (Green) 59
Dave Robertson (UKIP) 112
Paul Smith (Ind) 92
Benedict Windle (LibDem) 38
Easingwold
Richard Larder 665
Peter Sowray (Cons) 1,649
Eastfield and Osgodby
Tony Johnson (Green) 80
Tony Randerson (Lab) 707
Tracey White (Cons) 468
Escrick
David Haley (Lab) 526
James Mills (LibDem) 284
Richard Musgrave (Cons) 1,515
Esk Valley
Sara Fenander (Green) 174
Keith Jeffery (Lab) 340
Clive Pearson (Cons) 1,299
John Thistle (UKIP) 109
Falsgrave and Stepney
Liz Colling (Lab) 720
Sally Longden (UKIP) 202
David Malone (Green) 650
Jane Mortimer (Cons) 460
Filey
Sam Cross (UKIP) 762
David King (Green) 244
Helen Swiers (Cons) 789
Great Ayton
Alison Jarvis (Lab) 339
Nicholas Land (LibDem) 281
Heather Moorhouse (Cons) 1,514
Jim Peters (Green) 63
Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge (two seats)
Bob Frendt (UKIP) 378
Andrew Goss (Ind) 951
Paul Haslam (Cons) 1,618
David Humphries (Lab) 660
Nicholas Knott (Lab) 544
Mark McDermid (LibDem) 1,285
Graham Swift (Cons) 1,207
Geoff Webber (LibDem) 1,414
Harrogate Central (two seats)
Kevin Bolt (Lab) 609
Simon Bush (LibDem) 1,091
Richard Cooper (Cons) 2,278
Margaret-Ann De Courcey-Bayley
(LibDem) 1,098
John Mann (Cons) 1,967
Hugh Whiteside (UKIP) 261
Paul Whitmore (Lab) 559
Harrogate Harlow
Liz Charnley (Lab) 362
Jim Clark (Cons) 1,746
Kathy Foley (Green) 441
Harrogate Oatlands
John Ennis (Cons) 1,446
Patricia Foxall (Lab) 140
Boadecea Macleod (Green) 95
Pat Marsh (LibDem) 1,151
Harrogate Saltergate
Catherine Carter (Lab) 186
Shaun Lowry (Green) 94
Don Mackenzie (Cons) 1,426
David Thompson (UKIP) 120
Matthew Webber (LibDem) 485
Harrogate Stareck
Philip Broadbank (LibDem) 1,134
Philip Dixon (Cons) 624
Geoff Foxal (Lab) 202
Chris Royston (UKIP) 90
Greig Sharman (Green) 72
Hertford and Cayton
Rosie Adams (Lab) 373
John Casey (UKIP) 360
Judy Deans (Green) 115
Sean Rowell (Lab) 80
Roberta Swiers (Cons) 1,240
Hovingham and Sheriff Hutton
Helen Broxup-Yellen, (Lab) 224
Caroline Goodrick (Cons) 1,573
Chris Pickles (LibDem) 756
Mike Potter (Liberal) 85
Kirkbymoorside
Joy Andrews (Liberal) 70
Val Arnold (Cons) 1,578
Martin Brampton (Green) 260
Vic Hoyland (Lab) 241
Steve Mason (LibDem) 485
Knaresborough (two seats)
Paul Burns (Lab) 537
David Goode (LibDem) 1,645
Tim Hunter (UKIP) 322
Diane Maguire (Lab) 474
Zoe Metcalfe (Cons) 1,676
James Monaghan (LibDem) 1,618
Shan Oakes (Green) 405
Bill Rigby (Green) 336
Nicola Wilson (Cons) 1,829
Lower Nidderdale
and Bishop Monkton
Matt Forth (Lab) 213
Michael Harrison (Cons) 2,056
Paul Trewhitt (Green) 309
Malton
Lindsay Burr 1,554
Michael Cleary (Cons) 956
Masham and Fountains
Margaret Atkinson (Cons) 1,780
Angela Hosie (LibDem) 372
Emma Quigley (UKIP) 113
Alan Woodhead (Lab) 229
Mid-Selby
Ruth Mills (LibDem) 113
Chris Pearson (Cons) 1,382
Arthur Taylor (Lab) 510
Mid-Craven
John Pope (Lab) 706
Gill Quinn (Cons) 2,201
Middle Dales
Owain Gardner (Lab) 212
Lisle Ryder (Green) 147
Karin Sedgwick (Cons) 1,590
Philip Wicks (LibDem) 225
Newby
Graham Backhouse (Cons) 752
Bill Black (Yorkshire) 108
Helen Kindness (Green) 111
Paul Provins (Lab) 480
Graham Snelson (UKIP) 170
North Craven
David Ireton (Cons) 1,648
Sarah Wiltshire (Green) 866
North Hambleton
Roger Hole (LibDem) 314
David Hugil (Cons) 1,508
Charmian Walter (Lab) 243
John Yorke (Green) 127
Northallerton
Caroline Dickinson (Cons) 1,047
Margaret Lowndes (Green) 110
Claire Palmer (UKIP) 259
Hugo Radice (Lab) 286
Northstead
Robert Adams (Green) 120
John Atkinson (LibDem) 216
Eric Broadbent (Lab) 682
Christopher Fisher (Cons) 444
Norman Murphy (UKIP) 208
Norton
Keane Duncan (Cons) 1,599
Elizabeth Shields (LibDem) 715
Tim Thornton (Liberal) 429
Osgoldcross
Eric Beechey (Lab) 249
Shawn Imeson (Lib Dem) 51
John McCartney (Ind) 1,219
Dave Peart (Cons) 845
Pannal and Lower Wharfedale
Gillian Charters (Green) 455
Helen Evison (Lab) 251
Cliff Trotter (Cons) 2,007
Pateley Bridge
Harvey Alexander (UKIP) 64
David Brackley (Lab) 153
Helen Flynn (LibDem) 1,030
Stanley Lumley (Cons) 1,618
Pickering
Alan Avery (Lab) 300
John Clark (Liberal) 1,208
Greg White (Cons) 1,210
Ribblesdale
Michael Rose (Lab) 847
Richard Welch (Cons) 1,597
Richmond
Ann Brewer (Lab) 180
Louise Dickens (Cons) 604
Anna Jackson (Green) 130
Philip Knowles (LibDem) 185
Stuart Parsons (Ind) 1,250
Richmondshire North
Andrew Atkins (LibDem) 254
Leslie Rowe (Green) 208
Ken Smith (Lab) 188
Angus Thompson (Cons) 1,629
Ripon North
Elizabeth Barclay (Green) 215
Mike Chambers (Cons) 985
Malcolm Gatford (UKIP) 149
Sid Hawke (Ind) 684
Kieran Young (Lab) 210
Ripon South
Jeremy Banyard (UKIP) 93
Peter Flynn (LibDem ) 77
Peter Horton (Ind) 760
Lorna Jasper (Lab) 119
Stuart Martin (Cons) 902
Romanby and Broomfield
David Blades (Cons) 1,347
Brian Hazeldine (Lab) 400
Chris Pearson (Yorkshire) 365
Stephen Place (UKIP) 217
Patricia Tricker (Green) 145
Scalby and the Coast
Derek Bastiman (Cons) 1,380
Gerald Dennett (Lab) 531
Paul McCann (UKIP) 260
David Taylor (LibDem) 378
Seamer and Derwent Valley
Colin Barnes (Lab) 383
Mark Harland (UKIP) 385
David Jeffels (Cons) 1,352
Robert Lockwood (LibDem) 413
Selby Barlby (two seats)
Karl Arthur (Cons) 1,596
Steph Duckett (Lab) 1,577
Colin Heath (Cons) 1,489
Steve Shaw-Wright (Lab) 1,558
Paul Welbourn (LibDem) 355
Selby Brayton
Cliff Lunn (Cons) 1,534
Dean Welbourn (LibDem) 165
Paul Welch (Lab) 584
Sherburn in Elmet
Mel Hobson (Cons) 1,604
Steve Howley (Lab) 1,001
Hugh Kelly (LibDem) 176
Skipton East
Christopher Harbron (Cons) 733
Robert Heseltine (Ind) 1,174
David Noland (Green) 225
Chris Rose (Lab) 382
Skipton West
Eric Jaquin (LibDem) 274
Jonathan Kerr (Cons) 715
Peter Madeley (Lab) 591
Claire Nash (Green) 181
Andy Solloway (Ind) 782
South Craven
Philip Barrett (Ind) 1,350
Richard Foster (Cons) 433
Vin Keirle (Lab) 190
South Selby
Mike Jordan (Cons) 1,341
Dave Leake (Lab) 655
Barbara Smith (LibDem) 115
Sowerby
Bob Baker (Cons) 1,297
Christopher Gammie (Lib Dem) 941
Stillington
Caroline Patmore (Cons)
Stokesley
Bryn Griffiths (LibDem) 1,288
Richard Hudson (Cons) 1,278
Kathryn Maccoll (Lab) 240
Swale
John Blevins (Lab) 245
Annabel Wilkinson (Cons) 1,692
Fiona Yorke (Green) 316
Tadcaster
Steve Cobb (Lab) 415
Daniel Khan (LibDem) 77
Don Mackay (Ind) 1,146
Chris Metcalfe (Cons) 704
Thirsk
Gareth Dadd (Cons)
Thornton Dale and the Wolds
Sandra Bell (Green) 450
Mick Johnston (Lab) 301
Janet Sanderson (Cons) 1,712
Upper Dales
John Blackie (Ind) 1,540
Robbie Kelly (Green) 129
Yvonne Peacock (Cons) 740
Brian Pocknee (Lab) 99
Weaponness and Ramshill
Stuart Abbott (UKIP) 170
Charlotte Bonner (Green) 193
Steve Siddons (Lab) 789
Callam Walsh (Cons) 861
Whitby/Mayfield cum Mulgrave
David Chance (Cons) 1,246
Hugo Fearnley (Lab) 737
Whitby/Streonshalh
Deirdre Abbott (UKIP) 131
Rob Barnett (Lab) 719
Jonathan Harston (LibDem) 133
Joe Plant (Cons) 747
Woodlands
David Billing (Lab) 451
Bill Chatt (Ind) 207
Andrew Jenkinson (Cons) 520
Phil McDonald (UKIP) 220 Chris Phillips (Green) 114