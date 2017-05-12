‘I did it my way’ says mayor as he steps down

The outgoing mayor of Bridlington has spoken of his pride at being asked to carry out the role for a second time.

Cllr Liam Dealtry handed over the chains of office to Cllr Cyril Marsburg on Wednesday, but said representing his hometown had been an honour.

In the sea on Boxing Day

He told the Free Press: “It has been everything I wanted it to be. In the words of Mr Sinatra, ‘I did it my way’. If people think you have Bridlington’s interests at heart, they will respect you.

“I have often thought I should start a Bridlington Party, just to work for the town and the villages we’ve got nearby. Bridlington is everything to me.

“To be mayor of my home town, where I was born and raised, is the greatest honour.

“People can’t understand how much pride I have when I put the chains on.

Sharing a joke with Ben Parkinson MBE

Cllr Dealtry attended more than 120 official engagements during his year in office.

He said his highlights included the Remembrance Day parade, taking part in the dips into the North Sea on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and being at the start line for the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bringing Ben Parkinson, the most seriously wounded serviceman to survive his injuries, to Bridlington to switch on the Christmas lights was another day he will treasure.

“It has been absolutely fantastic,” he admitted.

Cllr Liam Dealtry passes on the chains to Cllr Cyril Marsburg

Among the legacies he has left for the future are the introduction of a new mayor’s cadet scheme, and plans for a veterans’ memorial at the gardens in Wellington Road. He also campaigned to get Lance Cpl Mark Thirlwell’s name included on the Bridlington memorial, 20 years after he was killed in Bosnia.

Cllr Dealtry added: “The only downside was losing the hospital shuttle bus. That blackened things a bit but it was out of our control.

“Everything else has been great. From meeting a 103-year-old to seeing the winner of our children’s Christmas card competition, who was so enthusiastic.

“It’s been great meeting the people of Bridlington and helping them to raise money for different charities.”

He also had a message for his successor.

“I know Cyril will do really well, he loves this town too.

“I wish him well and will give him my full support.”