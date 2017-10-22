Groups to launch our Poppy Appeal

Bridlington will launch its annual Poppy Appeal and dedicate its garden of remembrance at a service on Saturday morning.

The appeal will kick off at 10am in the Promenades Shopping Centre, and that will be followed by a service, led by the Rev Matthew Pollard, at the war memorial in Prospect Street at 10.45am.

Commemorations will again be centred on Bridlington war memorial

Poppy Appeal organiser Martin Barmby said: “We are very lucky in Bridlington, in that we can see where Poppy Appeal money is spent, with the veterans and their families that use Alderson House, even our own town’s veterans and families use this wonderful facility via the Poppy Club.

“However, there is also all the grants made to help veterans and their families in times of distress and hardship, which occurs unseen.”

Members of the town’s many cadet forces will be competing for the Sylvia Moody Trophy, named in memory of the former Poppy Appeal organiser in Bridlington, and given to the force that raises the most money.

Martin is looking forward to the honour of representing Bridlington this year.

George Collier, Scott Connal MBE and Cllr Liam Dealtry collecting at last year's Poppy Appeal.

He said: “For as long as I can remember, I have always attended our town’s Remembrance Service, unless I was stationed away or at sea, with the exception of 2001 when I had the honour of being one of 167 who marched to commemorate 100 years of the submarine service - 167 being the number of submarines lost in that 100 years.

“This year, I find myself representing our town, as I will be marching as a member of the newly-formed Bridlington branch of the Yorkshire Regiment Association in London, complete with my khaki beret and Yorkshire Volunteers cap badge.

“Its fantastic to think that less than a year ago, two of us said ‘let’s start a YRA’ and here we are with a thriving branch that paraded its new standard at the Freedom Parade earlier this year.”

Even though the Legion building has closed, the town’s veterans’ groups are still active.

Martin said: “Bridlington has a thriving group of veterans associations with the Royal British Legion Branch,Royal Naval Association, Royal Engineers Association, Royal Air Force Association and the newly-formed Yorkshire Regiment Association.

“There is no need for any veteran to be sat home alone and suffering, you find that many of us are in more than one association due to our varied backgrounds.

“We are always recruiting as there is nothing better than to sit with like-minded veterans and talk about our service and at the same time, help those veterans less fortunate than ourselves.”