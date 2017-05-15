Cyril becomes mayor of Brid for the third time

Very few people have had the honour of being mayor of Bridlington on three separate occasions.

But Cllr Cyril Marsburg has joined that select list after being given the chains of office for the next 12 months.

Colin & Bridie Croft, Jacqueline Foster, Cyril Marsburg

He was installed as mayor at a ceremony last Wednesday, succeeding Cllr Liam Dealtry.

Cllr Marsburg, who represents the North Ward, was last mayor in 2009/10.

He said: “I am looking forward to getting out and about and meeting people and renewing former friendships and aquaintances from the last two occasions when I was the the former Mayor of Bridlington.”

He said he expected to see big chances to the town centre during his year at the helm.

Cllr Cyril Marsburg

“I hope at the end of my mayoral year, which is far off, the chaotic problems Bridlington is going through will be resolved,” he said.

“I do have sympathy with the local shops and traders who have suffered a loss of revenue brought about by the roadworks taking place in the town centre, but at the end of the day I am sure the upset will all be worthwhile.”

He also urged residents to show support for his chosen charity

“The charity I have chosen is Dementia Research, which is a dreadful disease, not only for the person who has it but also for the loved ones who have to care for them.

“I would urge the good people of Bridlington to support my endeavours to raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause.

“I will be out and about with my begging bowl in and around town,and if any person wishes to assist me I would be very grateful, and if anyone or any organisation or business wishes to make a donation they may call in to the town council office at 62 Quay Road.

“And it goes with out saying that if I can be of any assistance in in my role as Mayor to any organisation, business or individual, I am only too willing to help.”

Cllr Jackie Foster has accepted the offer to be mayoress for the forthcoming year.

Cllr Colin Croft will be the deputy mayor after a vote among councillors, Cllr Bridie Croft will be the deputy mayoress.