Budget rises - but bills still lowest in area

The amount of money each home in Bridlington pays for its town council looks likely to remain the lowest in the East Riding in 2017.

Band D properties will pay £20.49, up from £18.57 in 2016 - but it is still only around 10% of what residents in Goole have to fork out for their council.

The town council’s budget for 2017/18 is increasing by 12.3%.

An extra £2,000 has been added for maintenance of the public toilets in Old Town and Sewerby and the amount it gives out in grants will jump from £10,000 to £15,000.

It has also agreed new four-figure sponsorship of Bridlington’s arts and seafood festivals.

The budget for the council’s newsletter and the upkeep of bus shelters has increased, but the money for West Hill play area is going down.

In total, Bridlington Town Council’s precept will bring in £211,674.17. Staff and administration costs remain the two biggest outlays.

What Bridlington properties will pay in 2017/18

Band A: £13.66

Band B: £15.94

Band C: £18.21

Band D: £20.49

Band E: £25.04

Band F: £29.60

Band G: £34.15

Band H: £40.98

How Bridlington compared to other East Riding towns in 2016/17 (Band D properties)

Bridlington £18.57

Elloughton Cum Brough £41.08

Beverley £43.32

Hedon £61.40

Driffield £67.53

Market Weighton £71.99

Pocklington £71.66

Howden £98.40

Withernsea £105.91

Hornsea £120.91

Goole £171.07