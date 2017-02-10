Brid's largest taxi firm could be forced off the road

Bridlington’s largest taxi firm has had its licence revoked "in the interest of public safety".

Q Cars, which employs around “30” drivers was given 21 days notice to cease operating, by East Riding of Yorkshire Council on Wednesday, last week.

The authority would not confirm the reasons behind the licence withdrawal.

But a spokesman added: “There have been concerns around the operation of a private hire business and so a decision has been made to revoke the private hire operators licence in the interest of public safety.”

It is understood that Q Cars plans to appeal the council's decision.

However, the news spells an uncertain future for around “30” drivers employed by the firm.

One driver told the Free Press: “Everyone is going to be put out of a job.

“The owner is in a dispute with East Riding of Yorkshire Council and has lost his licence.

“We are going to have start driving on our own. We had a meeting last night (Tuesday February 7) and the council won’t budge.”

Q Cars’ website describes the company as “Bridlington’s largest taxi and private hire firm”. It also claims to make “5,000 bookings per week locally and nationally”.

The family-run business has been operating in Bridlington for more than 25 years.

The business owner was approached by the Free Press, but he declined to comment.