A Christmas gift for drivers

Free parking will again be available in council car parks in Bridlington in the run-up to Christmas.

Charges will be scrapped on the first four weekends in December, in a bid to get more people shopping locally and supporting local businesses.

Members of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet approved the plans at a meeting on Tuesday.

A report by Alan Menzies, the council’s director of planning and economic regeneration, said: “In the current economic climate it is important that the council continues to support local businesses and this proposal seeks to support the local economy by providing free car parking at the key Christmas period.

“It seeks to encourage people to shop locally and to attract additional trade to the town centres in the run-up to Christmas.”

His report added that move had been a success in previous years, since it was introduced in 2008, although the council estimated it would miss out on £45,000 of revenue by cutting charges during the month.

The free parking will start on December 3, which is Small Business Saturday - a national campaign to help independent traders.

Rules regarding parking in disabled bays and maximum stays will still apply on the days charges are dropped.