Police seek witnesses to Filey crash after driver dies from injuries

A driver has died from his injuries after being involved in a crash on the North Yorkshire coast.

Police said the 84-year-old man had been taken to hospital with abdominal injuries last week and died a few days later.

The man was the driver of a black Peugeot 207 which collided with a white Ford Kuga.

It happened on the A165 at Speeton near Filey at around 5.30pm on Thursday, February 16.

The Peugeot driver was taken to hospital in Scarborough with abdominal injuries. Sadly, he died a few days later.

A police spokesman said they were not yet in a position to name the man, who is from the Filey area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either of the cars beforehand is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Zoe Billings.

You can also email mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12170027138.