Police search for owners of 'stolen' electrical goods in Bridlington

Call 101 if you know who the items belong to.
Police want to return electrical goods to their owners after seizing a number of items suspected to have been stolen in Bridlington.

Three satellite navigation systems, a car multi-CD changer, and a portable DVD player in its case have been found.

Some of the items.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property.

Officers are now keen return the goods to their owners.

Call 101 and quote log 582 of September 19.