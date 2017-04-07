Police release image of three people after booze stolen from Bridlington supermaket

Police want to speak to three people in connection with the theft of booze and other items from a Bridlington supermarket.

Two men and a woman were snapped by Morrison's security cameras on March 30 when the goods were pinched from the Bessingby Way store.

Humberside Police said: "A variety of items are believed to have been stolen including alcohol and clothing."

Anyone with information about any of the three people in the image should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 2260525.

