Police name teenager after car smashes into Bridlington shop

A teenager will appear at court next month after a car smashed into an Old Town shop.

Gareth Malcolm Lee, 18, of Holyrood Avenue, will appear at East Riding Magistrates Court in Beverley on Wednesday November 9

The youngster faces four charges of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, being the driver of a vehicle failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and aggravated vehicle taking.

A 20-year-old man was was also arrested has been released without charge.

It comes after a silver Ford Mondeo crashed into a High Street shop on Tuesday (October 18), at around 11.30pm.

A witness described hearing screeching and a loud bang and police were called shortly after wards.