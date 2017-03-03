Police name Bridlington man accused of possessing illegal chemicals

A man accused of possessing "regulated substances" is to appear in court after a street was evacuated over a chemicals scare.

The Free Press can exclusively reveal the 55-year-old man arrested at Oxford Street on August 4 last year was Gert Meyers.

Meyers, of Oxford Street, will appear at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday March 29.

According to his website, Meyers runs a chemical and laboratory equipment supply business from Oxford Street.

He is now charged — nearly seven months after the drama which displaced around 40 residents — with possession of regulated substances without a licence.

The Free Press broke the story on August 4 last year after a bomb disposal van was spotted parked on Oxford Street.

The operation that followed saw police cordon off both Oxford Street and part of Cambridge Street.

Residents were evacuated from their homes during the two-day long incident. Residents were allowed to return overnight on August 4, but had to leave again the following morning.