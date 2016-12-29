Police issue CCTV pictures after assaults

One man suffered a broken jaw and another was knocked unconscious after they were assaulted in Bridlington town centre.

Police have issued CCTV footage of the man they want to speak to in connection with both incidents, which occured within minutes.

The attacks took place in Cliff Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 18.

A police spokesman said: “The first happened at around 4.14am, when the 30-year-old victim was walking towards Promenade and was passed by two men, one of which is said to have assaulted him.

“The victim then followed the men to Tasties takeaway in Cliff Street, where it is said his attacker then assaulted a 26-year-old man, who fell to the floor and lost consciousness for a short time.”

The 30-year-old later underwent surgery to his jaw at York Hospital. The 26-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone who witnessed either assault, or who is able to identify the man, who police say is the shorter man in the CCTV pictures, is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference numbers 2237416 and 2237094 respectively.