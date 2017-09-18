Police investigate after cars damaged

Police are seeking information about three incidents where cars were damaged.

They want to hear from anyone who saw a van with Murphy written on the side collide with a parked car in Woodcock Road in Flamborough last Friday.

Officers are also investigating after a blue Jaguar hit a parked car on Quay Road earlier that day, and have eliminated one local motorist from their enquiries.

Finally, they want to hear from witnesses to a road rage incident at traffic lights in Springfield Avenue at around 11.30am on Sunday, August 27.

“One of the men allegedly left his car and approached the other man in his car before becoming verbally abusive and causing damage to the vehicle,” said a spokesman.”