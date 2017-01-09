Police hunt man after Christmas Eve assault in Bridlington pub

Police are hunting a man after a Christmas Eve assault at a Bridlington pub.

Officers are appealing for information after a 33-year-old man was left with facial injuries at the New Inn, on Prince Street.

Officers investigating the assault want to speak to this man and are urging anyone with information to get in tough by calling 101.

Police want to track the man picture in connection with the incident, after the victim was allegedly head butted.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for help in identifying this man in connection with an assault that took place between 1am and 1.15am on Christmas Eve 2016.

“During the incident a 33-year-old man was head-butted leaving him with a bleeding nose.

“The man pictured or anyone who can identify him should call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 2237894.”

