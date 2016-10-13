Police hunt Bridlington teenager who exposed himself to woman

Police are looking for a teenager who allegedly exposed himself to a woman before making her "an indecent proposition".

The 33-year-old victim was walking along Marton Avenue at around 3pm on Tuesday, October 11, when she was tapped on the shoulder by the boy.

A police spokesman said the boy then made the woman an "indecent proposition".

They added: "When she challenged him, the boy - who she estimated to be between 13 and 15-years-old - ran off in the direction of Marton Road.

"The suspect is described as being white, around 5ft tall, of medium build, with brown curly hair. He had an English accent and wore a grey hooded top and jeans."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2220970.