Police find tools taken during Bridlington thefts

Police have arrested five men in connection with the theft of power tools, a number of which are thought to have been taken in Bridlington.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has been a victim in recent weeks but has not reported the matter, following the recovery of saws, hammer drills and an angle grinder.

A suspicious vehicle was stopped in North Yorkshire and a search uncovered a large number of tools were found. Some of the items have been linked to thefts up and down the Yorkshire Coast, including in Bridlington.

Anyone who had tools taken over the weekend of April 22 and 23 is asked to contact Rob Henderson in the Scarborough Investigation Hub on 01609 643421 , or email Robert.henderson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Callers are asked quote reference number 12170069010 when passing on information.

The five arrested men are aged between 28 and 49 and are from various towns in West Yorkshire. They have been released while under investigation.