Police commission crime-fighting tractor

Police in Yorkshire have introduced a marked tractor to their fleet.

North Yorkshire Police have had the agricultural vehicle kitted out in force livery to help in the fight against rural crime.

But the slow-moving tractor won't be taking part in pursuits - instead it's going to attend events to help with public engagements.

It was loaned to the force by Ripon Farm Services and will make an appearance at Tractor Fest at Newby Hall on June 10-11, as well as at various country shows over the summer.