A police car was vandalised while officers were dealing with an incident nearby.

The vehicle was parked in East Road in Bridlington, near to the junction with New Burlington Road, between 8.30pm and 10pm last Monday.

Officers were working in the area but returned to find that someone had damaged the boot and passenger wing mirror, as well as causing numerous dents.

Any witnesses to the vandalism are urged to call 101 quoting log 604 of November 28 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.