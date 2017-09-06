Poker star set to have film made about his remarkable Las Vegas run

The Bridlington grandfather who stunned the world when he scooped $2.6million at a world poker series is set to have a film made about his “fairy tale” Las Vegas story.

When John Hesp paid £10,000 to enter the World Series of Poker in the gambling capital of the world, he never expected to turn “accidentally” into an international poker superstar.

The 64-year-old caravan salesman came fourth out of 7,000 players to bring home $2.6million (around £2 million) in July.

Now, John, who shot to fame in his distinctive jacket, Panama hat and unorthodox playing style, has revealed he has both a movie deal and a book deal in the pipeline.

He said: “I had a message from a Hollywood movie producer who was interested in talking to me. Of course at that point in time I was focusing on the poker game.

“When I got back a UK-based company approached me. They’ve done films like Dad’s Army, Lady in a Van, Absolutely Fabulous and Iron Lady.”

