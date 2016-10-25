Pokemon Go announce Hallowe’en-themed update for this week

The developers of Pokemon GO are getting into the spirit of the season by announcing a series of Hallowe’en-themed special features.

From tomorrow, players will receive double the usual amount of candy for every Pokemon they catch and, as an extra bonus, the Professor will give two candies instead of one for every Pokemon transferred to him.

Hatching eggs will also yield extra candy - so your virtual trick-or-treat bag will be overflowing.

Some spooky Pokemon will be a lot more common as Hallowe’en approaches, and gamers will see more of Zubat, Golbat, Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Drowzee and Hypno.

If you got over your Pokemon obsession before the autumn kicked in, are these seasonal features enough to tempt you back for some Hallowe’en fun?