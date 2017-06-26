Pledge to make Bugsy the best school play ever

When a hugely popular music teacher Jodie Cappleman sadly passed away earlier this year, Bridlington School colleagues and pupils made a pledge at her funeral that the show must go on, now staff and students are vowing to make the show the best the school has ever staged.

Jodie had been a student at Bridlington School before completing a music degree at London College of Music and returned as a teacher after completing her training.

The cast of Bugsy Malone.

Jodie had persuaded her colleagues to put on Bugsy Malone, the comedy gangster musical set in America in the 1920s. Jodie was due to direct the production, Mrs Hardy said Jodie had been determined to make it ‘her show’ after returning to work following illness.

The 60-strong cast and the youngsters working behind the scenes are currently holding dress rehearsals as they count down the days until they take to the stage of The Spa in Bridlington.

Head of performing arts Nina Hardy said: “She was really, really popular. A lot of students called her a legend, because she was into the same music as the students.”

At her funeral, everyone wore fancy dress because she loved costumes and dressing up, and the school choir performed one of the songs from Bugsy Malone.

The performance of Bugsy Malone will be held at The Bridlington Spa from Monday 3 July to Wednesday 5 July.

This is the first year Bridlington School have done a production in partnership with Bridlington Spa.

Tickets are available from the box office priced £10 and £6.