Plea for Brid Befrienders

Age UK East Riding has revealed that 16 older residents in the Bridlington area are currently waiting for Befrienders to come forward.

Age UK’s service offers the opportunity for older people who are feeling lonely, to see someone, or speak to someone at least once a week.

The charity is hoping to attract people and the Bridlington and district area to become Befrienders.

Potential helpers need to be patient, understanding, caring, helpful and reliable to make a positive difference.

A spokesman said: “The service offers a friendly ear and weekly contact via the telephone or a visit.

“If you can help out please call 01482 869181, email info@ageukeastriding.org.uk or visit www.ageuk.org.uk/eastriding.”