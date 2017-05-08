Playstation 3 and laptop stolen in Bridlington burglary

Police are appealing for information after a purse containing cash, a Playstation 3 and an Acer laptop were stolen from a property in Bridlington.

The burglary happened between 1.30pm and 4pm on Friday 5 May at an address on Queensgate Square.

Anyone that witnessed anything suspicious in this area, or has any knowledge of the whereabouts of the stolen items, is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 2269390. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To assist the police in recovering and returning stolen property (like consoles, mobile phones and laptops) owners are urged to register them onto www.immobilise.com. This assists officers in identifying property that is stolen/lost, bringing offenders to justice and stopping stolen goods being sold via second hand stores.