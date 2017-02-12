Player collapses and dies during amateur match in Yorkshire

A FOOTBALL player has died after collapsing on a pitch mid-game between two amateur teams in East Yorkshire.

The man, who has not yet been named but was playing for Langtoft AFC, was competing in a game in Rudston, near Driffield, when he collapsed on the pitch.

The player is said to be a 29 year-old man from the Driffield area.

Yorkshire Ambulance service were called to the playing fields at 3.24pm on Saturday, but the man was unable to recover and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The match involved Langtoft and Hedon Rangers in the East Riding County League

One man paid tribute on Facebook by posting: “Thoughts go out to the family and friends of the lad who passed away playing for Langtoft today big shame.”

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called at 3.24pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a male who had collapsed on the playing fields at Rudston.

“We sent a rapid response vehicle, a first responder vehicle, two ambulances and Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended, but sadly the patient died at the scene.”