Plan your fireworks fun this weekend

It is Bonfire Night on Saturday and there are plenty of choices for Bridlington families wanting to celebrate the occasion.

On Friday evening, Bridlington Rugby Club is holding a fireworks display at their Dukes Park ground, off Queensgate.

Gates open at 6pm and there will be stalls and rides running before the fireworks display at 7.30pm.

Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for under 14s.

The team at Skydive GB in Grindale are holding a Bonfire Bash on Saturday evening.

The fire will be lit at 7pm with the fireworks going off at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5.

The Ship Inn at Sewerby’s bonfire and fireworks extravaganza will be the grand finale for its year of fund-raising for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity.

Gates open at 6pm, with the fire lit at 7pm and fireworks starting half an hour later.

Other attractions include live music and amusement rides.