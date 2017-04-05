Pigeon Detectives added to music festival line-up

Another name has been added to the line-up for the two-day Tidal Waves Beach Music Festival in Bridlington: indie rock band The Pigeon Detectives from Leeds will be performing at the event at South Cliff beach, on Saturday June 10.

Formed way back in 2002, the platinum-selling band released their fifth studio album, Broken Glances, in February of this year. The Pigeon Detectives are Matt Bowman on lead vocals, Oliver Main and Ryan Wilson on guitars, Dave Best on bass, and Jimmi Naylor on drums.

The band enjoyed a meteoric rise, starting in Leeds, where they signed with local label Dance to the Radio. Their first record Wait for Me went on to achieve sales of half a million. They announced their return in autumn 2016 with a new single and a sold-out UK tour, and have also just completed a European tour.

Kirsty Dingle, facility manager for Foreshores, and festival director, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to add yet another big name to the line-up for the Saturday at Tidal Waves. The Pigeon Detectives complete this superb line-up: we now have no fewer than five well-known artists, and a wide range of local music as well!”

Tickets are now available for the full weekend priced at £50 for adults, or £30 for children.

For the Friday night only, tickets cost £16. For the Saturday only, the adult ticket is £39. There is also a child ticket available for the Saturday only, priced at £20.

There will also be a platform for wheelchair users (restricted to 30 plus one carer/friend).

Tickets can be booked via bridspa.com, or the Bridlington Spa box office on 01262 678258, and in person.

The council committed to provide four events to help extend the Hull UK City of Culture 2017 programme into the region. Tidal Waves will form part of the Roots and Routes season.

International trance act Enigma UK open the festival on the Friday evening; sharing billing with the renowned local folk duo, Seafret. Also appearing will be country singer Gracie Falls, indie and Brit-pop group Capital Eye and alternative female-fronted guitar band The Brontes, and local singer/songwriter Jack Parker.

As well as The Pigeon Detectives, Saturday’s programme will see The Hoosiers, Reverend and the Makers and Toploader supported by local rock group Big Me, Hull-based alternative ska-core band Counting Coins, Bridlington’s three-piece soulful mod group Page 45, rock, blues and indie group from Hull The Raywells, five-piece guitar-driven post rock indie pop band Vague. Louder than Life, an audience-participation samba and kettle-drum group will also add to the mix during the event.