Pick-up truck failed to stop after hitting two people in Bridlington

A man and a woman have suffered minor injuries after they were hit by a white pick-up trick in Bridlington.

At 5.45pm on Tuesday November 14, a man and a woman were walking in a group across Prospect Street near the cenotaph in Bridlington when a white pick-up truck, described as a Mitsubishi L200, drove past and hit them.

The pair suffered minor injuries in the collision.

A police appeal has now been launched to trace the driver who did not stop.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "If you are the driver or if you saw this incident and have information that would help us with our investigation please call 101 quoting log 479 14/11/17."