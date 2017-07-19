Pick a name for Sewerby Hall’s newest arrival

This raccoon puppy is making herself at home at the zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, but she needs a name.

She has already made a friend in Bandit, the attraction’s other raccoon dog puppy, but visitors have the chance to decide what she should be called.

The new arrival with zookeeper John Pickering

Entry forms are available from the welcome centre at Sewerby and the winner will receive an adoption for the raccoon dogs, containing a certificate, key-ring, a quarterly newsletter and admisison vouchers to see the animals.

Raccoon dogs are usually found in East Asia, in forests and woodland, and live on a diet of fish, rodents, seeds, nuts, fruit and berries. Despite their similarities to raccoons, they are not genetically related to them, and are in fact more closely related to dogs.