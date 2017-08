She is settling in well with her new friend Bandit, but Sewerby Hall’s new raccoon dog still needs a name of her own.

The puppy arrived at the attraction’s zoo last month and visitors have been asked to put forward suggestions for what to call her.

The new raccoon dog with zookeeper John Pickering

The deadline for entries is Monday, August 21 and forms are available from the welcome centre at Sewerby, with a prize for the winning name.