PHOTOS: The Big Picnic at Sewerby Hall

Dozens of picnic blankets filled the lawns in front of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, as the home hosted one of its biggest events of the year.

The Big Picnic on Sunday mixed food and family fun, and there was plenty of entertainment for all ages once they had finished lunch.

The Big Picnic at Sewerby Hall

There were giant inflatable slides for children and a display of classic cars at the back of the house for adults.

Edwardian servants, dressed in period costume, played croquet in front of the hall and there was a chance for visitors to pick up a mallet and have a go.