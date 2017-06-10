Photos showcase YFoto Club talent

This month the talented members of the YFoto Club have provided some wonderful atmospheric images for the Free Press Readers to enjoy.

Three great landscapes by Chris Rushton, Robert Graham and Muriel Hudson show great knowledge of light and dark while Vintage Car by Peter Toney harks back to a bygone age.

Sundown Calm by Chris Rushton.

The two upright pictures, a fantastic puffin picture by Chrys Mellor and the Yorkshire Belle by Denise Feast, capture great local scenes.

For more details about the YFoto Club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Mouthful by Chrys Mellor.

North Landing by Bob Taylor.

Vintage Car by Peter Toney.

Night Beam, Flamborough Lighthouse, by Robert Graham