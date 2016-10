These wonderful photographs were sent in by Bridlington Free Press readers.

Tammy Wright captures the harbour lit up as the light fades.

Gerard Lonsdale sent in this sunrise looking from Bridlington south beach.

Trevor Hedges great garden image.

Dave Mulliners Sewerby Hall image.

Michael Alker Jnr, from Bridlington, took this shot of Bridlington Bay.

The sunrise at north beach through the grasses taken by Jayne Lunn.