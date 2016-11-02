PHOTOS: Bridlington Scooter Weekend

Bridlington’s annual Scooter Rally was in full swing and thousands of mods and Vespa enthusiasts descended on the resort.

Touted as the most looked-forward to event on the scooter community’s calender, Bridlington was awash with a sea of sparkling scooters.

Andy Driver and Neil Minty

Organiser Steve Foster,of VHM, said at least 3,000 Fred Perry and Ben Sherman-clad visitors showed up for the weekend. “It was very good. There’s always a fantastic atmosphere in Bridlington. As for highlight, the Customs Show was amazing. We had a fantastic display from Taotao who came over with some of their race bikes.”

Steve said Bridlington’s rally is one of the best, due to a combination of venues in the town and the Spa. It hosted the annual Trade Custom Show, which is billed as “Britain’s premier and longest running scooter-only trade and custom show”.

And a host of evening entertainment kept the beer flowing as revellers danced to classic ska, reggae and soul. Free Press photographer Paul Atkinson went down to the Spa to capture some of the scooters in all their glory.