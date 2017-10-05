Pebbles are rocking all over the world

Is this decorated stone the one which has travelled furthest as part of the Bridlington Rocks craze?

Hundreds of people of all ages painted designs on to pebbles and hid them around Bridlington for others to find and re-hide this summer.

This one, featuring a picture of children’s character Mr Bump, was found on the seafront by Jennifer Page who has taken it with her to Perth in Western Australia.

She posted this picture on the Bridlington Rocks Facebook page.

Another stone has been taken to Sorrento in Italy.