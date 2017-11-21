Paul is ‘feline’ great after a day as the Pink Panther

The Pink Panther theme tune said he was ‘the one and only, truly original’ and the same could be said of Bridlington fund-raiser Paul Robinson.

He dressed up as the colourful feline favourite and got the train from Bridlington to Beverley on Tuesday morning, one of his challenges for Children In Need.

His efforts, which also saw him lose a stone in weight in five weeks, have seen him raise more than £1,000, which included £130 from Applegarth and Priory View day centres in Bridlington.

“I had a lot of fun on the train, plenty of laughs and conversations and donations,” he said.

“All weekend I have lived on rabbit food and cardboard biscuits and done that much exercise I could of filled my bath twice over with sweat. I am so looking forward to a piece of Jamaican Ginger cake.”

“I am going to enjoy a hearty meal tonight and a small glass of Red with my lovely wife Jo who has supported me in these five weeks.

“I know I have driven her crackers at times with details about calories every time I eat any food.

“Thanks to everybody at Millers Day Centre who have supported me in my challenges I would like to thank and Carl, David and Caroline, service users who have raised a lot of money for my challenge.”