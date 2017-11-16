Paul in the pink for Children In Need appeal

Last year he was a smurf, this year he will go to work dressed as the Pink Panther.

The colourful outfit is part of Paul Robinson’s challenges to raise money for Children In Need.

On Tuesday, he will board the 8.08am train from Bridlington to Beverley wearing a Pink Panther outfit, and head to work at his Millers Day Centre, where staff have already pledged £700.

“I raised £1,333 last year, so it would be nice to top that,” said Paul, who is well-known as the captain of Bridlington’s Yorkshire League badminton team.

This year’s list of challenges include how many pairs of underpants he can put on in 90 seconds, eating doughnuts without licking his lips, a karaoke challenge and fingernail painting.

He is also trying to lose 10lbs in weight and has already passed the halfway point.

To sponsor Paul, email paulrobinson587@btinternet.com or call 403435.

○ Meanwhile, West Building Supplies are donating 1% from all sales tomorrow at its three branches in Bridlington to Children In Need, and running raffles in aid of the BBC appeal.