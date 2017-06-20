Paul and Jo pledge to give bees a chance

Green-fingered speaker Paul Robinson and his wife Jo are opening up their own garden next month in a bid to encourage people to think about helping wildlife.

They want to raise awareness of the decreasing numbers of bees, butterflies, hoverflies and ladybirds and will give advice on which plants will attract them back.

The couple say their garden is a work in progress.

Paul, who has given more than 250 gardening talks locally, said: “If everybody in Bridlington and the surrounding area planted one plant which attracted bees, they would be helping the plight.

“Even if you live in a small flat 10 storeys high, you could help by planting one lavender plant in a pot, which is one of many plants loved by bees.

“We are passionate in promoting the need for people to plant wildlife-friendly plants no matter how small or big your garden. Whether it’s one plant or 50, you will be doing your bit for the bees and their friends.”

The couple will be opening up their garden at 55 Amy Johnson Avenue on Sunday, July 9, from 1pm to 5pm to support their charity Give Bees A Chance and Martin House Children’s Hospice. Refreshments and plants will be for sale and tehre will be a family gardening quiz with prizes for winners.

Paul said: “Our garden is a work in progress as we are always looking to improve.

“My wife has learned a lot over the years and together we have designed and created a nice garden which we know is not perfect as gardens send many challenges such as inclement weather, but that’s the beauty of gardening.

“Remember, a garden can have colour whether its a flower or foliage plants every month of the year.”