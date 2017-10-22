Parkdean in Top Track 250

Parkdean Resorts, which runs two holiday parks in the Bridlington and district area, has been named as one of Britain’s top private mid-market growth companies in the Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250.

Parkdean Resorts is the biggest mid-market growth company in the North East for a second consecutive year. Sales grew 9% to £432m while profits grew 21% to £82m.

The company employs more than 5,200 people at its 73 holiday parks nationwide.

The company’s parks in Yorkshire include Barmston Beach, Skipsea Sands, Withernsea Sands and Cayton Bay.

Parkdean Resorts CEO John Waterworth said: “It is true testament to our people and passion to be recognised in the prestigious league table once more.”