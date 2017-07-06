Parents urged to apply for bus passes

Parents in the Bridlington area are being urged to apply early for school transport passes – to increase their chances of securing a seat for their child.

Parents of school pupils and sixth form students not entitled to free school transport need to fill in an application form to buy a travel pass from East Riding of Yorkshire Council to put their child on a waiting list.

Once all seats have been filled by students eligible for free transport, the remaining seats will then be allocated on a priority basis.

Applications received after Monday 31 July will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Travel passes will be allocated from Tuesday 1 August and most will be posted out by the start of the autumn term in September.

Students who may be planning to go on to sixth form for the first time, but are waiting for their exam results, are being urged to apply for travel passes now in order to get on the waiting list, as applications can be easily cancelled if they are not eventually needed.

Councillor John Barrett, the council’s portfolio holder for operational services, said: “This time of year can be a busy time for families, but organising school transport for children is an important job to do early.

“So we would encourage parents to get their bus pass applications in as soon as possible to avoid disappointment in September.”

Parents can apply now for a travel pass by visiting the website www.eastriding.gov.uk/schoolstransport and completing an online form.

The website also carries useful information such as school bus routes and arrival/departure times.